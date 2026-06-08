Armenia expects further progress in normalisation talks with Türkiye, FM says

Armenia expects further progress in normalisation talks with Türkiye, FM says

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Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said that the process of normalising relations with Türkiye is continuing and that further tangible progress could be recorded in the near future.

Speaking during a parliamentary committee session on 8 June, where the annual state budget execution report for 2025 was discussed, Mirzoyan said recent diplomatic engagement had already produced practical steps, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

“Meetings of the working group established to resume the Gyumri–Kars railway have taken place, as well as a number of other meetings,” he said.

He added that additional results could be expected in the coming period.

“My expectation and view is that in the very near future, at some stage, we will achieve tangible progress in the full normalisation of our relations with Türkiye,” Mirzoyan said.

The foreign minister expressed confidence that the process would ultimately be completed.

“I want to express confidence that in the near future we will essentially arrive at full normalisation,” he said.

Mirzoyan also noted that limited trade links between the two countries are already in place.

“I will mention only the latest development, although it is not part of the reporting period. There is now direct trade between Armenia and Türkiye — direct in a customs and geographical sense, although shipments are still being carried out via third-country territory,” he said.

News.Az