MSF warns of refugee surge and deadly cholera crisis in South Sudan

South Sudan is facing a dual humanitarian crisis, with thousands of refugees fleeing the conflict in Sudan, while a rising cholera epidemic poses a growing threat to lives, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Monday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

An estimated 5,000 to 10,000 people are crossing the border daily, according to the United Nations, fleeing one of the world's worst humanitarian emergencies triggered by conflict between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces. The violence, which began in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.In Renk, a border town hosting thousands of refugees, MSF and the International Committee of the Red Cross are struggling to cope. "The situation is completely overwhelming," said MSF emergency coordinator Emanuele Montobbio. Over 100 patients with severe injuries await surgery as facilities remain stretched thin.Among the refugees is Alhida Hammed, who fled Sudan’s Blue Nile state after an attack left him injured. “Home is no longer a home,” he said, recounting harrowing memories of burning houses and chaos. He now shelters under a tree, with no plans to return.South Sudan, already fragile due to its own internal violence, poverty, and natural disasters, is ill-prepared for the refugee influx. Compounding the crisis is an alarming cholera outbreak, with 92 deaths reported in Unity state and over 1,200 cases treated in Bentiu within a month.In camps near Juba, the capital, MSF has recorded 1,700 suspected cholera cases and 25 deaths. The camps lack basic sanitation, with uncollected waste, broken toilets, and contaminated water exposing residents to severe health risks.“This is more than just a cholera outbreak — it’s systemic neglect,” said Mamman Mustapha, MSF’s head of mission in South Sudan. Without urgent intervention, he warned, the number of cholera cases is likely to surge.The situation remains dire as the country struggles to address overlapping humanitarian challenges, compounded by the unrelenting flow of refugees.

News.Az