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Israeli strikes target area near Beirut airport

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Israeli strikes target area near Beirut airport
Source: Reuters

Israel’s army has carried out an air strike on a road near Beirut airport.

Israeli warplanes launched a raid, the third today on the southern suburbs, targeting the old airport road near the Ansar Stadium in the Burj al-Barajneh area, a short distance from Beirut International Airport, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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According to the head of Lebanon’s Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammad Aziz, the airport operations are continuing as normal and the main access route remains unaffected.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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