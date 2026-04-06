MSTR, led by Michael Saylor, invested $330 million in Bitcoin last week

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Michael Saylor’s company, MSTR, acquired 4,871 bitcoin for its treasury over the past week at an average price of around $67,718 per coin, spending about $329.9 million, according to a filing on Monday.

The purchase brings total holdings to 766,970 BTC acquired for $58.02 billion at an all-in average cost basis of $75,644. At bitcoin’s current price near $69,120, the entire position is underwater by roughly 8%, or about $5 billion in unrealized losses on paper, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Last week’s purchases were mostly funded through $227.3 million in sales of the company’s STRC preferred stock. The remainder was funded with $72 million of sales of common stock.

A CryptoQuant report last week flagged Strategy’s 30-day accumulation at roughly 44,000 BTC through late March, making it one of only two institutional channels absorbing supply at scale alongside spot ETFs, which purchased approximately 50,000 BTC over the same period.

At 766,970 BTC, Strategy holds roughly 3.8% of bitcoin’s total circulating supply of 20.01 million coins and remains by far the largest corporate holder of the asset.

News.Az