Botanix L2 protocol shuts down as Bitcoin inflows drop to $12B

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The Bitcoin Layer-2 protocol Botanix announced on June 10 that it will wind down its network after nearly four years of operation, urging users to withdraw all assets before July 9, 2026, after which any remaining Bitcoin and other tokens will be permanently purged.

The development team cited persistently weak demand for native Bitcoin decentralized finance, noting that transaction fee revenue is no longer sufficient to cover network economics, News.Az reports, citing Coinotag.

Botanix originally launched its mainnet in mid-2025 featuring five-second blocks and a multi-firm federation, once projecting it would grow to encompass more than 100 nodes by 2026. Its closure underscores a broader trend across the Bitcoin Layer-2 sector, where survival rates currently remain below 20%, with most projects facing traffic but little to no profit.

Investment bank analysts argue that the real pressure mounting on Bitcoin is driven by capital rotation rather than technical risk. Approximately $12 billion has flowed into spot Bitcoin ETF products and corporate treasuries so far in 2026, marking a steep drop from the $60 billion seen throughout 2025. The aggregate $75 billion ETF asset pool has recently logged about $2.6 billion in net outflows, leaving corporate buyers such as Strategy among the few remaining sources of fresh demand. Retail money has largely chased artificial intelligence equities instead, and the year's standout crypto performers have been tokenized stocks and commodities tied directly to traditional finance rather than major digital currencies.

research commentary from Grayscale's team, that the current market drawdown leaves Bitcoin undervalued but not historically cheap. A composite on-chain valuation gauge, built from three weighted methods, now sits below its long-term average yet remains above the deeply depressed readings of the prior cycle bottom.

Analysts cited three structural factors that could lead to a milder bear market: a smaller preceding rally, the arrival of Bitcoin ETPs, and growing wealth-platform and institutional adoption. Near-term catalysts flagged by researchers include the legislative progress of the U.S. CLARITY Act and whether leveraged holders such as Strategy continue trimming their positions.

Amid these shifts, Strategy founder Michael Saylor outlined a framework dividing the Bitcoin community into four distinct ideological camps. "Maximalists" view Bitcoin as the dominant monetary network and a moral breakthrough; "Capitalists" see it as digital capital to be integrated into global credit, securities, and corporate balance sheets; "Technologists" treat the protocol as infrastructure to be continuously improved; and "Fundamentalists" guard it as a sacred monetary innovation that must resist external capture. Saylor argued that Bitcoin's future depends on a disciplined fusion of all four forces rather than the complete dominance of any single faction.

However, a hedge-fund chief investment officer struck a bearish tone heading into the summer, pointing to significant structural headwinds for crypto. These concerns include lingering questions around digital-asset treasury companies, unresolved doubts over Strategy's STRC preferred shares, and persistent quantum-computing security fears.

Compounding this pressure is an unprecedented wave of initial public offerings, with major firms like SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI potentially listing and draining trillions in investor liquidity. The fund manager also flagged that the largest U.S. technology names have begun lagging the broader Nasdaq, which historically serves as a warning that the rally's leadership is narrowing and overall risk appetite is fading.

Asset-management research recently described Bitcoin's slide as a macro "canary in the coal mine," reflecting global liquidity tightening before traditional equities fully react. Bitcoin and Ether printed cycle lows near $58,000 and $1,507 respectively, as the Nasdaq fell 5% in a single session and South Korea's KOSPI triggered a temporary trading halt. Stronger-than-expected U.S. labor data lifted the 10-year Treasury yield to around 4.53%, pressuring growth assets. Yet on-chain data shows roughly $72 billion in stablecoin reserves sitting on exchanges, split between about $57.7 billion in USDT and $12 billion in USDC, suggesting substantial dry powder awaiting a liquidity turn.

Market technicals from COINOTAG's proprietary 42-indicator composite scoring engine rate the $61,759 resistance level at 80/100, marking it as the strongest overhead barrier driven by the confluence of the R1 pivot, prior-day close, and the Fibonacci 0.114 level, with $64,207 close behind at 73/100 from the Fibonacci 0.214 and the volume point of control.

On the downside, the $59,131 support level scores 79/100, anchored by the Fibonacci base, Donchian lower band, and the swing low. Derivatives data shows a slightly negative funding rate of -0.0004% and $11.5 billion in open interest, while a 2.22 long/short ratio indicating 69% long positions signals crowded bulls vulnerable to sudden squeezes. With the Relative Strength Index at 23.33 and a 9/100 Extreme Fear reading, holding above $59,131 keeps a potential rebound alive, whereas a clean break invalidates the thesis toward $57,054.

News.Az