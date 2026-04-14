Murder probe launched after woman dies following Sheffield assault

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A young woman who was seriously injured in an assault in County Tipperary last month has died in hospital.

Scarlett Faulkner, who was in her 20s, was left critically ill following the attack in the village of Birdhill on Saturday 21 March, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

She was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital on Monday.

Two people - a teenage girl and a woman in her 40s - appeared in court charged in connection with the attack on Ms Faulkner a week after the assault.

News.Az