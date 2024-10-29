Musk anticipates ‘crushing victory’ for Trump in US election

+ ↺ − 16 px

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump is on track for a "crushing victory" in next week’s election, drawing comparisons between early voting results in Pennsylvania from this year and four years ago.

Early votes in Pennsylvania now show Republicans doing 435k better than Democrats vs the same date in 2020. Biden’s margin of victory was only 80k in 2020.



Trending towards a crushing victory. pic.twitter.com/I1sXndevlD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2024

“Early votes in Pennsylvania now show Republicans doing 435k better than Democrats vs the same date in 2020. Biden’s margin of victory was only 80k in 2020,” Musk stated on X, News.Az reports.“Trending towards a crushing victory,” he noted.The presidential election in the US is scheduled for November 5, with Trump nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate and running against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

