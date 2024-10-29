Musk anticipates ‘crushing victory’ for Trump in US election
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump is on track for a "crushing victory" in next week’s election, drawing comparisons between early voting results in Pennsylvania from this year and four years ago.“Early votes in Pennsylvania now show Republicans doing 435k better than Democrats vs the same date in 2020. Biden’s margin of victory was only 80k in 2020,” Musk stated on X, News.Az reports.
“Trending towards a crushing victory,” he noted.
Early votes in Pennsylvania now show Republicans doing 435k better than Democrats vs the same date in 2020. Biden’s margin of victory was only 80k in 2020.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2024
Trending towards a crushing victory. pic.twitter.com/I1sXndevlD
The presidential election in the US is scheduled for November 5, with Trump nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate and running against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.