Musk claims bloodshed in Ukraine will soon end

US entrepreneur Elon Musk suggests the bloodshed in Ukraine will soon come to an end, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"The senseless killing [in Ukraine] will end soon. Time is up for the warmonger profiteers," Musk wrote on the X social network when commenting on media reports of US President-elect Donald Trump’s plans on settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.The Axios portal reported earlier that Musk took part in a phone call between Trump and Vladimir Zelensky.Earlier, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Trump and his team had crafted a plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine by establishing a 1,300-kilometer-long demilitarized zone along the current battlefront. However, the United States would not send peacekeepers to the region. Under this proposal, Ukraine would be obliged to refrain from seeking NATO membership for at least 20 years. In return, Washington would continue supplying Kiev with weapons to prevent potential conflict resurgence. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the WSJ publication is abstract.

