Yandex metrika counter

Musk claims fraud in federal government costs US $700 billion annually

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Musk claims fraud in federal government costs US $700 billion annually
Photo: Reuters

Tech billionaire has expressed his concerns about the scale of fraud and waste in the US federal government.

According to Musk, fraud amounts to nearly 10% of government disbursements, News.Az reports. 

“Fraud in the federal government is closer to 10% of disbursements, so more like $700 billion per year,” the tech billionaire posted on X.

Additionally, he estimated that outright waste accounts for at least 15%, totaling over a trillion dollars.

“Outright waste is at least 15%, so another trillion+ dollars. Anyone who works in government knows this,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      