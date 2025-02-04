Musk claims fraud in federal government costs US $700 billion annually

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tech billionaire has expressed his concerns about the scale of fraud and waste in the US federal government.

According to Musk, fraud amounts to nearly 10% of government disbursements, News.Az reports.

“Fraud in the federal government is closer to 10% of disbursements, so more like $700 billion per year,” the tech billionaire posted on X.

Additionally, he estimated that outright waste accounts for at least 15%, totaling over a trillion dollars.

“Outright waste is at least 15%, so another trillion+ dollars. Anyone who works in government knows this,” he added.

