Musk in Saudi Arabia for investment forum during Trump's visit

Tech billionaire Elon Musk will be in Saudi Arabia during President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom, a White House official has announced.

Musk traveled to Saudi Arabia independently of Air Force One, according to the official, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Musk is expected to attend a US-Saudi investment forum in his capacity as CEO of X, a senior Saudi official told CNN.

The forum, scheduled for later Tuesday, listed Musk as one of the featured speakers on its website.

Trump has already arrived in Riyadh for an official visit as part of his trip to the Middle East.

Trump received a royal Saudi welcome in Riyadh, descending Air Force One on purple-carpeted steps to a greeting from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump and the crown prince greeted each other warmly and walked the tarmac together, also briefly speaking to top Saudi officials before entering the airport, where they were seated in plush purple chairs with gold trim underneath portraits of Saudi royal family members.

News.Az