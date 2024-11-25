Musk labels UK a 'tyrannical police state'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, a key adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, described the United Kingdom as a "tyrannical police state" over the weekend and supported calls for a new election, News.az reports citing Newsmax .

"The people of Britain have had enough of a tyrannical police state," Musk posted on X, quoting a post about an online petition calling for another election that has now reached 2 million signatures.It came a day after the Musk reposted a graph showing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's declining approval ratings, adding: "The voice of the people is a great antidote."Musk has clashed for months with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said in August tat the country was on the verge of a "civil war" after violent unrest in the U.K.Asked about the petition during an interview on ITV's This Morning, Starmer said: "Look, I remind myself that very many people didn't vote Labour at the last election. I'm not surprised that many of them want a re-run. That isn't how our system works."There will be plenty of people who didn't want us in in the first place. So, what my focus is on is the decisions that I have to make everyday. The Prime Minister is focused on the issues that matter most to the British people."

News.Az