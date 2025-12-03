Yandex metrika counter

Musk predicts Vance to lead US after Trump

  • World
  • Share
Musk predicts Vance to lead US after Trump
Photo: AP

American billionaire Elon Musk told former colleagues that current U.S. Vice President JD Vance will become the country’s next leader.

According to former employees, Musk made this remark during a November 22 video conference with staff of the Department for Improving the Efficiency of the American Government (DOGE), News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Earlier this year, Musk oversaw the department’s work for several months and served as a U.S. civil servant with special status on a voluntary basis. He was part of the inner circle of current U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the speech, which was not publicly broadcast, Musk said the United States is now entering a “great 12-year span.” Politico reported that this period consists of Trump’s second administration followed by two consecutive presidential terms under JD Vance.

According to the newspaper, Musk has a good relationship with Vance. The next presidential election will be held in 2028. Vance has not yet explicitly stated his plans to run.

Musk is also sure that he is among the people who are "the top assassination targets in the country, behind only Trump and Vance."

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      