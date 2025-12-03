Musk predicts Vance to lead US after Trump

According to former employees, Musk made this remark during a November 22 video conference with staff of the Department for Improving the Efficiency of the American Government (DOGE), News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Earlier this year, Musk oversaw the department’s work for several months and served as a U.S. civil servant with special status on a voluntary basis. He was part of the inner circle of current U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the speech, which was not publicly broadcast, Musk said the United States is now entering a “great 12-year span.” Politico reported that this period consists of Trump’s second administration followed by two consecutive presidential terms under JD Vance.

According to the newspaper, Musk has a good relationship with Vance. The next presidential election will be held in 2028. Vance has not yet explicitly stated his plans to run.