Elon Musk hints at Tesla Robovan return: “It’s coming”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tech billionaire Elon Musk sparked excitement with a brief reply on social media about the Tesla Robovan: “It’s coming.”

He was responding to a viral clip shared by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which revisited the Robovan’s electrifying debut at Tesla’s “We, Robot” event in October 2024, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The video shows the crowd mesmerized as the pod-like vehicle glides silently onto the stage, its sleek yellow exterior and gull-wing doors giving it a futuristic, sci-fi look.

Gasps of "Oh my gosh!" and "The Tesla van!" echo through the footage, underscoring the vehicle's otherworldly allure.

News.Az