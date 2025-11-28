Elon Musk hints at Tesla Robovan return: “It’s coming”
Tech billionaire Elon Musk sparked excitement with a brief reply on social media about the Tesla Robovan: “It’s coming.”
He was responding to a viral clip shared by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which revisited the Robovan’s electrifying debut at Tesla’s “We, Robot” event in October 2024, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The video shows the crowd mesmerized as the pod-like vehicle glides silently onto the stage, its sleek yellow exterior and gull-wing doors giving it a futuristic, sci-fi look.
It’s coming https://t.co/cTQ5yFVUTX— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2025
Gasps of "Oh my gosh!" and "The Tesla van!" echo through the footage, underscoring the vehicle's otherworldly allure.
The Robovan isn't just a concept — it's Tesla's bold vision for autonomous mass transit.
Designed without a steering wheel or pedals, this electric van promises to shuttle up to 20 passengers (or equivalent cargo) at ultra-low costs, potentially under $0.20 per mile.
Recent updates from Tesla's 2025 Shareholder Meeting, held just days prior, amplified the buzz: Musk confirmed accelerated development alongside the next-gen Roadster and 4680 battery tech.
He also hinted at production timelines that could disrupt urban logistics by 2027.
This aligns with Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) v14 push, where robotaxis are already scaling in Austin, doubling fleets by December.
Musk's terse endorsement — garnering over 96,000 likes, 10 million views, and 5,800 replies in hours — exemplifies his knack for viral minimalism.
Replies range from ecstatic ("The future is now! This thing is sick!") to humorous ("That looks like a toaster on wheels" or "VanGo?"), with memes flooding the thread.
One user quipped about converting it into a lifelong bed-on-wheels RV, capturing the vehicle's versatile appeal.
Beyond the hype, the Robovan signals a paradigm shift. In a world choked by traffic and emissions, Tesla's autonomous fleet could redefine commuting, slashing ownership needs and boosting efficiency.
Whether ferrying gig workers or families, this van embodies Tesla's mantra: sustainable, intelligent mobility that could change the world's commute the way internal combustion engine cars upended horses.