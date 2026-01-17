Musk sues OpenAI, Microsoft for up to $134 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit seeking up to $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft, claiming the companies received “wrongful gains” from his early contributions to the AI startup.

In a federal court filing, Musk said he provided roughly $38 million, about 60% of OpenAI’s initial seed funding, helped recruit staff, connected founders with key contacts, and lent credibility to the project when it was created in 2015. He left OpenAI in 2018 and now runs xAI, a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Musk estimates that OpenAI earned between $65.5 billion and $109.4 billion from his contributions, while Microsoft gained $13.3 billion to $25.1 billion. He argues that he is entitled to disgorge these gains and may also seek punitive damages or an injunction if the companies are found liable.

OpenAI has called the lawsuit “baseless” and part of a “harassment” campaign by Musk, while Microsoft has denied aiding or abetting OpenAI.

A judge in Oakland, California, recently ruled that a jury trial will hear the case, expected to start in April 2026.

