Musk warns of 'tyranny' in US if Trump loses election

Billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk has warned that the U.S. could face "tyranny" if Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, loses the upcoming election.

Unless Trump is elected, America will fall to tyranny.



Trump must win. https://t.co/h7XbEQqPwy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2024

"Unless Trump is elected, America will fall to tyranny," Musk posted on X, News.Az reports.“Trump must win,” he stressed.Musk has previously indicated that a loss for Trump could undermine the integrity of U.S. elections, and he has been a vocal supporter of the former president while frequently criticizing the current administration.The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but later decided to drop out of the race after his poor performance in June in the debate with his predecessor Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. He endorsed the nomination of Kamala Harris, who was confirmed as the Democratic nominee for US presidential candidate in August. Harris is currently the US vice president.

News.Az