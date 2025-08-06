Musk: xAI to open source Grok 2 chatbot next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that his artificial intelligence company xAI will open source its chatbot Grok 2 next week.

The decision will grant developers and researchers access to the chatbot’s underlying code and architecture, allowing them to modify and build on the technology, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With this move, xAI aims to strengthen its position in the competitive AI space, challenging firms like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Open sourcing Grok 2 marks a notable step in xAI’s strategy to make advanced AI tools more accessible to the global tech community.

News.Az