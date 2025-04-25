Myanmar astrologer arrested over viral earthquake prediction on TikTok

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct searches for survivors at the collapsed Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, on April 1, 2025.

Authorities in Myanmar have arrested a popular astrologer after his viral TikTok video predicting another major earthquake sparked public panic.

John Moe The posted his prediction on 9 April, just two weeks after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake killed 3,500 people and destroyed centuries-old temples in the South East Asian nation, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

He was arrested Tuesday for making "false statements with the intention of causing public panic", Myanmar's information ministry said.

John Moe The had warned that an earthquake would "hit every city in Myanmar" on 21 April. But experts say earthquakes are impossible to predict due to the complexity of the factors involved in such disasters.

In his video, which got more than three million views, John Moe The urged people to "take important things with you and run away from buildings during the shaking."

"People should not stay in tall buildings during the day," read its caption.

A Yangon resident told AFP that many of her neighbours believed in the prediction. They refused to stay in their homes and camped outside the day John Moe The said the earthquake would happen.

His now-defunct TikTok account, which has more than 300,000 followers, claims to make predictions based on astrology and palmistry.

He was arrested during a raid on his home in Sagaing, central Myanmar.

The areas of Mandalay and Sagaing were hit especially hard by the earthquake on 28 March, which prompted a rare request from the Myanmar junta for foreign aid.

That earthquake was felt some 1,000km away in Bangkok, where a building collapsed at a construction site, killing dozens.

News.Az