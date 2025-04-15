Myanmar quake death toll from March 28 rises to 3,706

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from Myanmar's powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has reached 3,706, with 5,017 others injured and 130 still missing as of Tuesday, according to Myanmar Now.

The powerful tremors from the March 28 earthquake were felt in neighboring countries, including Thailand, where the State Audit Office building collapsed in Bangkok.

According to the Bangkok Post, the death toll from the collapsed building increased to 44 on Tuesday as workers discovered more human remains at the site.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said human remains found at the site were sent to forensic police for identification, which confirmed the death toll.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, 50 people remain missing at the site.

Thai authorities have requested the Myanmar embassy to collect DNA samples from people living near the Myanmar-Thailand border to help identify more victims.

Officials from various government agencies are investigating the cause of the building collapse, reviewing the contractors' backgrounds, and evaluating the quality of the construction materials used.

