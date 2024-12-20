Myanmar rebels take control of key military base in west

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethnic minority insurgents captured a significant military base in western Myanmar on Friday following months of fighting, according to the insurgent group. This marks the latest major setback for the military junta that seized power in 2021, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Arakan Army (AA) took complete control of the military’s Western Command headquarters in the town of Ann, in Rakhine state, the group said.“At around 12 in the afternoon we managed to completely capture the whole headquarters,” AA spokesperson Khaing Thu Kha told Radio Free Asia.He gave no information about casualties but said AA fighters had captured two senior officers identified as Brig. Gen. Thaung Tun and Gen. Kyaw Kyaw Thant.Junta soldiers who had managed to flee from the base were being pursued, he said.A spokesman for the military was not immediately available for comment.On Wednesday, the AA released drone video footage of the base showing buildings in ruins, with roofs shattered by artillery and fires burning and smoke rising. The video also contained footage of scores of captured men, hands tied, marching in a line with white flags of surrender.The AA, one of Myanmar’s most powerful insurgent groups, is fighting for self-determination in the westernmost state.It has made unprecedented progress over the past year, capturing 13 of the state’s 17 townships and pushing the military into a few pockets of territory.The junta is desperately reinforcing its troops in three of the five remaining townships it controls – Sittwe, Kyaukphyu and Munaung – to repel expected AA attacks, residents said this week.Kyaukphyu is particularly important for the junta as China is developing a port there and it also has energy facilities there including oil and gas pipelines that run across Myanmar to Yunnan province.The junta appointed a new minister of defense, Gen. Maung Maung Aye, on Tuesday. State media did not give a reason for the change but it comes after a series of defeats for the army this year, not only in Rakhine state but throughout the country.

