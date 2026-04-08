Mystery in the sky: Why did ITA Airbus suddenly divert near Genoa?

The aircraft, operating flight AZ-609 from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Rome Fiumicino Airport, was cruising at FL390 when the crew decided to divert as a precautionary measure while flying west of Genoa, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to reports, the aircraft landed safely at Genoa Airport about 35 minutes after the diversion decision. The airline stated that the crew acted after identifying a technical issue, prioritizing safety.

Italian media suggested the situation may have involved a possible fuel-related indication problem, though this has not been officially confirmed.

There were 217 passengers on board. After landing, passengers were rebooked onto alternative flights departing from airports including Bologna and Milan Linate, with onward bus transfers arranged.

The aircraft remained on the ground in Genoa for approximately 11 hours before repositioning to Rome. It later returned to service the following day.

No injuries were reported, and the diversion is being treated as a precautionary technical incident.