Iranian air defence downs hostile drone in southwest, army says

“Hours ago, a hostile enemy reconnaissance drone was destroyed by the systems of the integrated air defence network, under the command of the country’s Joint Air Defence Headquarters, in the southwestern region,” the statement said, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The type of drone and the exact location of the incident were not disclosed.

According to Press TV, the downing adds to a long list of aerial interceptions carried out by Iran’s air defence forces since what it described as a US and Israeli “war of aggression” on 28 February.

The latest incident comes amid heightened tensions following a 40-day conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran, it said, adding that Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any violation of the country’s airspace or territorial waters will be met with a decisive response.