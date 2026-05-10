Al-Shifa Hospital reports over 10,000 wounded in Gaza requiring advanced surgery

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The director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, has said that more than 10,000 wounded people in the Gaza Strip require advanced neurosurgery, vascular surgery and orthopedic surgery.

Abu Salmiya warned that delays in treating such injuries lead to severe consequences, including loss of limbs and death. He said many of the wounded are suffering from embedded shrapnel injuries that require treatment abroad, as adequate care is not currently available within the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports, citing SABA.

He explained that retained shrapnel in patients’ bodies can cause serious medical complications, including infections, sepsis and organ failure, as the body reacts negatively to foreign objects over time.

The hospital director also highlighted a severe shortage in Gaza’s healthcare system, saying the sector lacks medical supplies and surgical equipment, with deficits reaching up to 80 percent. He added that more than half of essential medicines are unavailable, along with around 40 percent of life-saving emergency drugs.

According to Abu Salmiya, the ongoing shortages are placing additional pressure on an already overwhelmed medical system as hospitals struggle to treat the large number of critically injured patients.

News.Az