N. Korea orders artillery forces near S. Korean border to full combat readiness

The General Staff of the North Korean People’s Army has ordered its artillery corps stationed near the border with South Korea to prepare for possible military action.

The directive, issued on Saturday, instructed eight fully armed artillery brigades to reach a wartime readiness level by 8 p.m. on Sunday and to complete various operational security tasks, News.Az reports, citing KNCA. A spokesperson for North Korea’s defense ministry emphasized the heightened state of alert, signaling a potential escalation with South Korea.This move follows a demand from North Korea’s foreign ministry on Friday, urging Seoul to stop deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) toward its territory. North Korea claims that South Korean drones crossed into its airspace three times in October to scatter propaganda leaflets. In response, Pyongyang warned that its military would place "all offensive weapons" on standby, prepared to strike military infrastructure along the southern border in South Korea.

