Nakhchivan to host international chess festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Chess Festival Nakhchivan Open 2017 commemorating the 94th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev will be held from May 2-1

The tournament will bring together 42 chess players from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Bulgaria, Germany, Iran, Russia, Turkey and Uzbekistan, AzerTag reports.

The Swiss system tournament will feature nine rounds.

The prize money of the Tournament A is $5000.

News.Az

News.Az