NASA confirms Earth now has a temporary 'second moon'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Earth has a new space companion — a tiny asteroid named 2025 PN7 — that will orbit alongside us until 2083.

NASA confirmed it’s a rare “quasi-moon,” moving almost in sync with Earth as it circles the Sun, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

NASA has confirmed that Earth has temporarily gained a new companion in space: an asteroid named 2025 PN7. Unlike our familiar Moon, this rock isn’t held tightly by Earth’s gravity. Instead, it follows a similar orbit around the Sun, effectively shadowing our planet — earning it the label of a quasi-moon.

The asteroid is relatively small, estimated to be 18 to 36 meters wide — roughly the height of a small building — but its discovery is significant for astronomers. Unlike the Moon, which orbits Earth directly, 2025 PN7 is more like a “friendly runner” keeping pace on the same cosmic track.

Astronomers believe 2025 PN7 has likely been accompanying Earth for about 60 years. If its current orbit remains stable, it will continue to travel with us until 2083 before drifting back into open space. At its closest, the asteroid comes 4 million kilometers from Earth — about ten times the distance to the Moon — and can swing out as far as 17 million kilometers, influenced by the Sun’s gravity and nearby planets.

The object was first spotted by the University of Hawaii during a routine telescope survey earlier this year. Initial observations showed a faint speck moving in perfect sync with Earth’s orbit. After weeks of monitoring, NASA confirmed the asteroid’s unique trajectory and officially recognized it as a quasi-moon.

So far, astronomers have identified only eight quasi-moons in total. Each one provides valuable insights into how asteroids move, how Earth’s gravity affects nearby space, and how scientists can better predict the behavior of near-Earth objects. These small companions are not just curiosities — they could serve as accessible testing grounds for future space missions due to their close proximity and relatively stable orbits.

While 2025 PN7 won’t ever rival the Moon in brightness or size, it’s a fascinating reminder of the dynamic neighborhood around our planet. A tiny traveler silently tracing our orbit, it highlights the subtle gravitational dance that keeps our solar system in motion.

News.Az