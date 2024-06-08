Nasa 'Earthrise' astronaut dies at 90 in plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders, who snapped one of the most famous photographs taken in outer space, has died in a plane crash at the age of 90., News.Az reports citing BBC.

Officials say a small aircraft he was flying crashed into the sea off Washington state.Anders' son Greg confirmed that his father's body was recovered on Friday afternoon."The family is devastated. He was a great pilot. He will be missed," a statement from the family reads.Anders - who was a lunar module pilot on the Apollo 8 mission - took the iconic Earthrise photograph, one of the most memorable and inspirational images of Earth from space.Taken on Christmas Eve during the 1968 mission, the first crewed space flight to leave Earth and reach the Moon, the picture shows the planet rising above the horizon from the barren lunar surface.Anders later described it as his most significant contribution to the space programme.Speaking of the moment, Anders said: "We came all this way to explore the Moon, and the most important thing that we discovered was the Earth."Officials said that Anders' plane crashed at around 11:40PDT (1940BST).The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the 90-year-old was flying a Beechcraft A A 45 - also known as a T-34. The agency said that the plane crashed about 80ft (25m) from the coast of Jones Island.

News.Az