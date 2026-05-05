NASA satellite data confirms Mexico City is sinking at an alarming rate

+ ↺ − 16 px

New satellite imagery from NASA has revealed that Mexico City is subsiding at a rapid pace, with

some areas sinking by as much as 20 inches per year.

This phenomenon is primarily caused by the excessive extraction of groundwater from the aquifers beneath the city, which was originally built on alakebed, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

As the water is pumped out to support the growing population, the clay-rich soil collapses and compacts.

The sinking has led to significant infrastructure damage, including cracked buildings, leaning historic structures, and disrupted water and sewage systems. Experts warn that the process is largely irreversible, posing a long-term threat to the city's stability and its millions of residents. The data highlights a critical environmental crisis as the metropolitan area continues to struggle with both water scarcity and structural decay.

News.Az