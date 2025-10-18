National Aviation Academy and Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan sign cooperation MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual cooperation was signed between the National Aviation Academy (NAA) and "Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan" LLC.

The document was signed by the Rector of the NAA, academician Arif Pashayev, and Director of Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan LLC, Huseyin Topuz, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The MoU envisages collaboration in science, education, research, and production, particularly the implementation of joint projects, organization of training sessions with the participation of students and academic staff, and the development of advanced training and internship programs.

As part of the event, the guests familiarized themselves with the National Aviation Academy's educational and research laboratories, production areas, Student Creative House, as well as the Technorhythm Center. This cooperation will contribute to the transfer of scientific and technical expertise between the two entities, facilitate the execution of groundbreaking initiatives, and bolster the advancement of professional development frameworks and the cultivation of highly skilled personnel.

