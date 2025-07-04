Innovation Center launches cooperation with Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Innovation Center under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (SAPSSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan LLC to initiate strategic cooperation.

The memorandum was signed by Vusal Rustamov, Director of the Innovation Center, and Huseyin Topuz, Director of Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on joint projects in the fields of science, innovation, and artificial intelligence. The partnership also includes student internship programs, joint scientific research, professional development trainings, and seminars aimed at strengthening human capital.

Additionally, the cooperation will support startup development and include events in the “Demo Day” format to showcase innovative ideas and technologies.

The agreement marks a significant step in strengthening ties between Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem and leading international technology companies.

News.Az