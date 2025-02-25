Nationwide power outage hits Chile, millions without electricity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Millions of people across Chile are believed to be without electricity following a large-scale nationwide power outage.

According to the national service for disaster prevention and response (SENAPRED), an area spanning most of the country is impacted, including the capital city, Santiago, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The exact scale of the outage, which began earlier on Tuesday, is not yet known but SENAPRED has said it covers the regions of Arica and Parinacota in the north to Los Lagos in the south.

Reuters news agency has also reported that the world's largest copper mine, Escondida, is without power, citing a source close to the matter.

In a post on X, the Santiago Metro operator said its service had been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing power outage, with stations being evacuated and closed.

Chile's interior minister, Carolina Toha, also posted on X to say that a meeting would be called to discuss ongoing measures to restore services.

SENAPRED added that electricity companies across the impacted area were investigating the fault and attempting to restart services.

