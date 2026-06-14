Heat wave strikes FIFA fan festival in Texas as more than 100 people fall ill

Heat wave strikes FIFA fan festival in Texas as more than 100 people fall ill

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More than 100 people suffered heat-related illnesses during the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup fan festival in Texas on Thursday, according to local officials.

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management said more than 30,000 people attended the event and 110 medical incidents were reported, News.Az reports, citing Fox Weather.

Officials said 85 people were treated at an onsite cooling center and were able to return to the festivities. Another 27 people received treatment at the onsite emergency medical center, with 21 later released.

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According to Houston emergency management officials, four people were taken to hospital due to heat-related conditions that required a higher level of care.

The Houston Host Committee and public safety officials implemented several heat mitigation measures at the event, including cooling stations, hydration stations, shade structures and air-conditioned spaces, city officials said.

News.Az