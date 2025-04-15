NATO chief Rutte and Zelenskyy visit injured Ukrainian soldiers in Odesa

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met in Odesa at a hospital with Ukrainian soldiers recovering from injuries.

"Together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, I visited a hospital where Ukrainian defenders are recovering from injuries," Zelenskyy said, News.Az reports citing local media.

He said that together with Rutte he had the opportunity to talk to the soldiers. Zelenskyy also awarded state awards to the defenders.

He also awarded combat medics. "They not only help our soldiers in the hospital every day, but also saved lives under shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv regions," said the President.

Zelenskyy also thanked everyone who defends Ukraine, heals and supports.

"Thank you to everyone who defends, heals, perseveres and supports Ukraine. You are our strength," Zelenskyy said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that together with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy he visited Odesa, and confirmed the Alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine.

"Today, together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I visited Odesa. The Ukrainian people have endured so much - not least Russia's attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday. NATO's support is unwavering. We will continue to help Ukraine so that it can defend itself today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace," Rutte wrote on X about the previously unannounced visit.

Earlier, Rutte stated that US President Donald Trump does not intend to curtail his country's participation in NATO. In addition, work is underway to make Ukraine even more interoperable with the Alliance.

