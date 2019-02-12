NATO chief welcomes US, Turkey cooperation in N. Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday welcomed the cooperation between Turkey and the U.S. in northern Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

Stoltenberg’s remarks came in a news conference ahead of NATO defense ministers meeting slated for Feb. 13-14 in Brussels headquarters.

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is expected to meet Patrick Shanahan, the acting U.S. defense secretary on the sidelines of NATO meeting on Wednesday, according to an official Turkish statement.

