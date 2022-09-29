NATO expresses concern over damage to Nord Stream pipelines

+ ↺ − 16 px

The damage to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in international waters in the Baltic Sea is of deep concern, NATO said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

According to the Alliance, all currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage.

“These leaks are causing risks to shipping and substantial environmental damage. We support the investigations underway to determine the origin of the damage,” it said.

NATO expressed its commitment to prepare for, deter and defend against the coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics by state and non-state actors.

“Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” the Alliance added.

News.Az