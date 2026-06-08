Ukraine strikes oil facility near Novorossiysk

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Ukraine continues to target Russian economic assets and sites in territories occupied by Russian forces, including an attack on an oil facility near the Russian city of Novorossiysk.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had shot down 310 Ukrainian drones overnight. The drone strikes targeted locations in the Moscow region and in western and southwestern Russia, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

A facility in Novorossiysk was set on fire in an attack, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed damage.

"There are real problems at the moment. We are dealing with them," Peskov said. About 130 fire service personnel were involved in extinguishing the fire.

In a separate Ukrainian attack on targets in the Crimean Peninsula, a train driver was killed.

News.Az