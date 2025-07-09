News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
10.1°C
50.2°F
Feels like:
9.1°C
9.1°F
| Partly Cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Jets
Tag:
Jets
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg earned $9.4 million in 2025
07 Mar 2026-12:49
Britain sending additional Typhoon jets to Qatar: PM
05 Mar 2026-23:21
US urges Portugal to buy F-35 jets to join Europe’s top air forces
23 Feb 2026-14:20
Germany has no plans for more F-35 jets
19 Feb 2026-14:33
China targets Japan’s fighter jets: Tokyo warns of escalation
07 Dec 2025-12:12
China targets Japanese jets with weapons radar near Okinawa
07 Dec 2025-11:14
Trump claims five jets were shot down during India-Pakistan hostilities
19 Jul 2025-12:59
NATO scrambles fighter jets after record Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine
09 Jul 2025-14:08
Pakistan downs five Indian jets after cross-border strikes
07 May 2025-08:13
Poland scrambles jets in response to Russia's missile attack
15 Jan 2025-11:48
Latest News
Breaking
: Israel destroys Khamenei's plane
Fire erupts at UAE’s Fujairah industrial zone after drone strike -
VIDEO
One Island, 90% of Iran’s oil: Why Kharg matters to the world
Breaking:
US jets land in Romania as Middle East tensions surge
Singapore Airlines reroutes flights as Middle East crisis disrupts global air travel
Trump weighs Hormuz coalition, possible Kharg Island seizure
XRP approaches critical 200 EMA level as triangle pattern forms
Breaking: Earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean near Crete
Emergency in Zurich: Swiss Airbus with 209 passengers forced to abort landing
Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts again -
VIDEO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31