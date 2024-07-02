NATO plans to appoint official in charge of support for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO plans to appoint a senior official in charge of long-term support for Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The official would be based in Kyiv and address Ukraine's long-term military modernization needs and non-military support, according to the report. He will report to the alliance headquarters in Brussels and to a new command that is being set up in Wiesbaden to coordinate the delivery of military equipment to Kyiv and the training of Ukrainian troops.The decision is expected to be announced at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, the newspaper said.

