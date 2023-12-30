NATO reiterates support for Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO supports normalization efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, News.Az reports.

"We support the improvement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We also support the efforts of the European Union and the United States in this process, as well as the measures taken by both countries on a bilateral basis," Colomina added.

News.Az