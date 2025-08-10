NATO Secretary General: Arms deliveries to Ukraine will continue regardless of Russia-US summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supplies of American weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European countries will continue, regardless of the outcome of the US-Russia summit, which will take place on August 15 in Alaska.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated in an interview with the American television channel CBS News, News.Az reports.

"Absolutely right, they will continue," he said in response to a question on the matter.

"So we already have the first two packages, which the Netherlands has committed to, and then the Scandinavians. I expect further announcements in the coming days and weeks. And that is extremely important," Rutte added.

In an interview with another American channel, ABC News, the Secretary General noted the need to recognize the de facto control of a number of Ukrainian territories by Russia, but not to secure this from a legal point of view.

"And obviously these two important issues need to be brought up for discussion. One of them concerns territory, and we must recognize that at the moment Russia controls part of the territory of Ukraine. The question will be how to move forward after the ceasefire. Including what this means in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine," he said.

News.Az