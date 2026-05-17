British woman, 34, dies suddenly in Dubai after starting new life abroad

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A 34-year-old British woman has died unexpectedly in Dubai after relocating to the United Arab Emirates to begin a new chapter in her life, with her family paying emotional tributes.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear as loved ones in the UK mourn the loss and share messages remembering her life and character, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The woman, identified as Desiree Golling from Merseyside, was reportedly working as a business consultant at Property Finder in Dubai at the time of her death.

Her mother, Paula, said the family was devastated and described her daughter as bringing “laughter, love and positivity” into people’s lives, adding that “life will never be the same.”

Relatives also shared tributes on social media, describing her as deeply loved within the family. Her cousin Amber Harrison, an actress on ITV sitcom “G’Wed”, said she would be missed and referred to her as their “beautiful big cousin.”

Another cousin, Autumn Harrison, described her as having the “warmest heart” and said she made people feel truly loved and encouraged others to enjoy life and be themselves.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it is supporting the family of a British woman who died in the UAE.

News.Az