NATO Special Rep for Caucasus and Central Asia to visit Baku

NATO Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina will arrive in Azerbaijan next week, News.Az reports referring to Colomina's Twitter page.

"Looking forward to my first trip to the Caucasus next week. I will be visiting Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia in my new capacity as NATO Special Rep for the Caucasus and Central Asia in order to identify ways to further enhance NATO’s engagement in the Caucasus," he tweeted.

