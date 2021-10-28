NATO special rep. praises Azerbaijan’s support in evacuation efforts at Kabul airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina appreciated Azerbaijan’s support in evacuation efforts at Kabul airport, News.Az reports citing the Alliance.

Last week, Colomina, traveled to South Caucasus, visiting Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia to introduce himself in his new capacity.

Expressing his appreciation, Colomina specifically noted the role played by Azerbaijan in supporting the evacuation efforts of Allied and partner personnel and Afghans at risk, from Kabul airport, this past August.

He also reviewed the current NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation, including the resumption of cooperation with the Azerbaijan authorities within the Planning and Review Process partnership framework.

News.Az