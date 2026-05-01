Iranian Speaker mocks U.S. blockade in geography lesson to Pete Hegseth

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The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, in a post on his personal social media page addressed to the U.S. Secretary of War, highlighted the vastness of Iran’s borders and its resistance to being besieged.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, wrote on his X account: “If you build two walls, one from NYC to the West Coast and another from LA to the East Coast, the total length will be 7,755 km, which is still about 1,000 km short of Iran’s total borders. Good luck blockading a country with those borders! P.S. For Pete Hegseth: 1 km = 0.62 mi,”News.Az reports, citing Pars Today.

News.Az