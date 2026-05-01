Iran embassy dismisses UK media claims linking Tehran to violent incidents

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian embassy in London has rejected what it described as “fabricated media controversies” in the United Kingdom, dismissing allegations linking Tehran to violent incidents as “baseless”.

In a press statement, reported by ILNA, the embassy said it “categorically rejects any claims or allegations linking Iran to involvement in violent activities or incidents in the United Kingdom,” News.Az reports.

“Such baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran lack credible evidence and are made in pursuit of narrow political objectives, to mislead public opinion and to divert attention from the real roots of terrorism and violent extremism,” it said.

Iran, the embassy added, “has been among the primary victims of terrorism over the past decades”, saying it has lost “hundreds of thousands of innocent citizens, including senior officials and scientists”.

“It remains at the forefront of the global fight against terrorism and violent extremism,” the statement said.

The embassy also criticised Western countries, alleging that some had become “safe havens for terrorists whose hands are stained with the blood of Iranians”, and accused them of enabling the spread of “extremist and violent ideologies in Europe”.

It further said it had previously raised concerns with UK authorities over “suspicious activities” and the possible use of so-called “false flag” operations on British soil.

The embassy stressed that addressing such threats requires “mutual cooperation based on trust and credible evidence”.

News.Az