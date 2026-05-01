Ukraine aims to close most EU negotiating chapters within 18 months

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Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka announced during a parliamentary session that Ukraine is on track to close the majority of its EU accession negotiating chapters within the next 12 to 18 months.

With 145 specific requirements currently identified, Kachka described the benchmarks as realistic and focused primarily on aligning Ukrainian legislation with European standards, News.Az reports, citing Euro Integration.

He expressed optimism that this technical progress could lead to the signing of an accession treaty as early as 2027, though he noted that the subsequent ratification process by EU member states would take several years.

Despite this ambitious timeline, international perspectives suggest a more complex path ahead. Reports indicate rising tensions between Kyiv and Brussels over the speed of reforms, with France and Germany proposing a phased approach that could extend the timeline to full membership to at least a decade. Additionally, regional political hurdles remain, as Hungary’s incoming prime minister, Péter Magyar, has signaled that progress on the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine will be a prerequisite for unblocking the accession process.

News.Az