Iran’s Araghchi says Pentagon is lying about cost of war

Iran’s Araghchi says Pentagon is lying about cost of war

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the Pentagon of understating the financial cost of the war on Iran, claiming the conflict has so far cost the United States $100 billion — four times higher than official estimates.

“The Pentagon is lying. Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed,” Araghchi wrote on X on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Indirect costs for US taxpayers are FAR higher. Monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast,” he added.

“Israel First always means America Last,” he said, referring to Israel’s alleged role in drawing the United States into what Tehran has described as a war of aggression against Iran.

His comments come as the Pentagon’s $25 billion cost estimate faces increasing scrutiny.

According to a CNN report cited by Press TV, which referenced three unnamed sources familiar with internal assessments, the figure presented by a senior Pentagon official to lawmakers on Wednesday significantly underestimates the true financial burden.

The sources said the $25 billion estimate excludes extensive damage to US military bases across the region during Iran’s retaliatory strikes. When reconstruction and the replacement of destroyed assets are taken into account, one source estimated the total cost could range between $40 billion and $50 billion, Press TV reported.

News.Az