NATO summit to 'reaffirm' Ukraine will become future alliance member: Stoltenberg

NATO leaders are expected to reaffirm that Ukraine will become a future alliance member, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, News.Az reports. 

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the NATO leaders’ summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12, Stoltenberg said the 31-member group is ready to “send a clear message, NATO stands united and Russia's aggression will not pay off.”

He explained that NATO heads of state and governments will adopt a series of measures to make “Ukraine even stronger.”

Stoltenberg said he expects leaders to “reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal.”

The leaders are also set to approve a multi-year assistance program “to ensure full interoperability” between the Ukrainian army and NATO, and to set up the NATO-Ukraine Council, a crisis consultation platform.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the inauguration ceremony of the new body.


