NATO urges Russia, China to boost nuclear transparency

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NATO has called on Russia and China to increase transparency around their nuclear programs and work with the United States to strengthen global stability.

The appeal comes ahead of a key review conference at the United Nations focused on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), one of the central pillars of international arms control since 1970, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a joint statement, NATO members criticized Russia’s nuclear rhetoric and recent missile use, while also raising concerns over China’s expanding nuclear arsenal and lack of transparency.

NATO officials pointed to Russia’s deployment of the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile in Ukraine as an example of what they described as “irresponsible signaling.”

Moscow has defended its nuclear policy, saying it remains a responsible power, while Beijing rejected Western criticism, stating that its nuclear capabilities remain at a minimum level required for national security.

According to estimates by the Federation of American Scientists, Russia and the United States possess the world’s largest nuclear arsenals, followed by China, France, and the United Kingdom.

NATO said it supports multilateral efforts led by the United States to promote strategic stability, reduce risks, and improve communication between nuclear powers.

The upcoming UN conference is expected to test whether major powers can find common ground, after previous meetings failed to produce a unified outcome.

News.Az