NATO’s Rutte urges Georgian government to promote peace and stability
Mark Rutte. Library pic
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed concern over the ongoing developments in Georgia.Speaking at a press conference ahead of a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, Rutte urged the Georgian government to do all it can to promote peace and stability, which, he believes, is in the interest of all Georgians, News.Az reports.
“NATO is an Alliance based on democracy, based on values, based on respect for freedom and democracy as a concept, but also as a day to day reality. And I believe strongly that these values are the basis for our collective peace and prosperity,” he said.
“What I am seeing at this moment is that all Allies are making clear that any actions that undermine the democracy in Georgia or to take democracy further, also on Israel to more EU and NATO integration, Euro Atlantic integration, so to say that they really urge the Georgian government to stay on the path they decided a couple of years ago to be active on and not to retreat,” Rutte added.
A new wave of protests began in Georgia on November 28, sparked by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement that the ruling party, Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia, had decided to postpone any discussion about the country joining the European Union until the end of 2028 and to refuse any funding from the EU.
He said that the decision was influenced by constant attempts at blackmail by the EU regarding the start of the accession dialogue, demands to cancel a number of laws adopted by the parliament, and calls to sanction the Georgian authorities.