NATO's top military body gathers to discuss strategic issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO's highest military authority will meet in Brussels on Thursday to discuss strategic issues, according to an official statement, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The defense chiefs of the Allied states will attend the Military Committee meeting, the statement issued on Wednesday read.

Sweden will also attend as an invitee, it further said, amid talks of the Nordic nation joining the alliance.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Christopher Cavoli and Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT) Gen. Philippe Lavigne will join the meeting via video link.

The military representatives will discuss many topics, including deterrence capacities, readiness, and the war in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will attend the meeting at its final stage, to discuss "political objectives and guidance ahead of the Defence Ministerial in February 2024 and the Washington D.C Summit in July 2024."

The Military Committee is the top military authority and the oldest permanent body in NATO.

It advises the North Atlantic Council and the Nuclear Planning Group.

News.Az